Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get clicked together outside Karan Johar’s Dharma office; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were photographed together outside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions office some time back. The rumoured lovebirds were spotted as they sat in a car together. The actors acknowledged the paparazzi and even waved at the cameras. We wonder if Sidharth and Kiara are going to reunite for another Dharma film post the success of Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani clicked together

Sidharth and Kiara were photographed as they sat inside a car outside Dharma office in the Bandra neighbourhood of Mumbai. Both the actors were seen dressed in comfortable casuals for the night. Kiara was seen in a white tee-shirt with denim pants. She left her hair open and had no makeup on. She waved at the camera and even gestured the thumbs-up sign. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen donning a red jumper with denim pants. Needless to say, the actor looked effortlessly handsome.

Take a look:

A few days back, during an Instagram Live session celebrating a year of Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara hinted at doing another film together. As per an India Today report, Sidharth and Kiara may be set to reunite on the big screen after Shershaah in a unique love story titled 'Adal Badal.' The report cited a source who claimed that the love story revolves around a mystic situation where Sidharth and Kiara's souls get exchanged. Reportedly, the film is a rom-com and is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal. The source told the portal, "The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this." However, an official announcement of the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been busy with the shoot of his debut web series, Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. He also will be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. On the other hand, Kiara has RC15 with Ram Charan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

