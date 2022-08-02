Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get spotted at airport as they return from Dubai vacation; PICS
Sidharth Malhotra and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani had recently jetted off for a vacation in Dubai to ring in the actress’ birthday.
Sidharth Malhotra and rumoured GF Kiara Advani back to Mumbai
Sidharth and Kiara have been rumoured to be dating for quite a while now. The duo has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship. However, their adorable chemistry in real life, their spottings together, and their frequent vacations act as fuel to the ongoing speculations and only strengthen them further. Recently, the Shershaah actors were spotted at the airport, as they jetted off to Dubai ahead of Kiara’s 30th birthday. Soon, their photos from Dubai as they posed with a fan, went viral on social media. And now, Kiara and Sidharth are back in the dream city of Mumbai. The rumoured couple was papped together at the city airport last night.
Both the actors were seen twinning in black, as they kept their airport outfits quite comfy yet stylish. Sidharth was seen wearing a white tee, which he layered on with a funky black jacket, a pair of black trousers, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Kiara was seen donning a black sweatshirt with trousers. She donned a pair of chic sneakers too. She kept her hair open and wore no makeup. The rumoured lovebirds also wore mouth masks as a safety precaution. They walked out of the airport while the shutterbugs clicked them.
Take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, both Kiara and Sidharth have an interesting line-up of films. Kiara will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.
On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Apart from this, Sidharth will also feature in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: A look at actress’ THEN & NOW pics that capture her transformation since debut