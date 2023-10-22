Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon relish chhole puri on Durga Ashtami; PICS

It is the eighth day of the auspicious Navratri celebrations. The entire nation has been immersed in the celebrations of the holy festival. A nine-day festival concludes with the Durga Ashtami and Durga Navmi on the eighth and ninth day. What makes these celebrations even more special are the scrumptious delicacies consisting of Chhole, Puri, and Halwa. While it is not just us, even our Bollywood celebs are equally in love with the special day dishes. The Ganapath actress Kriti Sanon and the newlyweds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also gave a peek as they relished their meals.

Bollywood celebs relish their Durga Ashtami delicacy- Chhole, Puri and Halwa

Today, Sunday, October 22, marks the holy occasion of Durga Ashtami. As per Hindu customs, after the Durga Puja, the special parshad in the form of Chhole, Puri, and Halwa is made. Taking to Instagram, the newlywed lovebirds, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also shared a glance of their scrumptious delicacy.

In the story shared by Kiara Advani, the actress added a heart hands emoji and tagged her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote on the photo, Happy Ashtami (accompanied by a Purple Heart emoji).

On the other hand, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared a similar story and wrote on the photo, “HAPPY ASHTAMI (accompanied by folded hand emojis). He also tagged her better half, Kiara Advani.

In addition to this, Kriti Sanon who has been making it to the headlines for her National Award achievement and forthcoming film, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, co-starring Tiger Shroff; is also seen enjoying the special dish.

Sharing an Instagram story, she wrote, “Happy Ashtami (accompanied by a folded and a red heart emojis).

Nikita Dutta, known for her roles in movies like Kabir Singh also shared a series of stories on her Instagram. While the actress was traveling, she expressed how much was she missing Chhole Puri and after reaching home, she shared another story in which she is seen all-smiles savoring the dish. In the picture shared, she can be seen donning a traditional outfit.

The actress looked beautiful in a blue floral suit with a petite bindi and minimalistic make-up. She wrote in the post, “This meal is a whole emotion (accompanied by smiling face with teary eyes and pink heart emojis). She also wrote, “Navratri Day 8 (Pink heart and flower emoji).

Team Pinkvilla also wish our readers a very Happy Ashtami! Hope you’re having a good one.

