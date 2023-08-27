Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani look comfy in casuals as they step out on a dinner date; watch VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra, the renowned Bollywood star tied the knot with with his Shershaah co-star, popular actress Kiara Advani in February, this year. The much-in-love couple has been garnering the attention of their fans and followers with their lovely social media PDA and occasional public appearances, quite often. Sidharth and Kiara make sure that they spend all their free time together when they are not busy shooting. On August 26, Saturday, the star couple was spotted together, at a famous restaurant in Mumbai.

Sidharth and Kiara step out on a dinner date

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted together at a famous restaurant in Mumbai on August 26, Saturday night, as they stepped out on a dinner date. The Yodha actor was seen holding his beautiful wife's hand as he led her towards their car as they left the restaurant after their date. The star couple also made sure that they posed for paparazzi photographers, before leaving.

Sidharth Malhotra, as always, looked handsome in the simple casual outfits he opted for the night. The actor was seen in a navy blue t-shirt, which he teamed with a pair of grey trousers, and brown and white sneakers. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, looked pretty in a full-sleeved white shirt dress with black sleeve piping. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress completed her look with a no make-up look, a free hairdo, a pair of beige stilettos, and a matching handbag.

Advertisement

Have a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's video and pictures, below:

ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani call Shershaah a 'special' movie; express gratitude