Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose with Shershaah Vikram Batra's family at their reception; See viral pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani started dating each other after they started shooting for their first film, Shershaah. Sidharth essayed the role of captain Vikram Batra while Kiara played his ladylove Dimple Cheema's character. Their magical on-screen chemistry won everyone's hearts including Vikram Batra's family. On Sunday, Sidharth and Kiara hosted their grand star-studded reception in Mumbai's St.Regis. Amongst the celebs, the Batra family too was seen joining the celebration. A picture of the newlyweds posing with the Batra family has surfaced on social media. Vikram Batra's family attends Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception

The picture was shared by Sidharth's fan club on Instagram. In the picture, Sidharth and Kiara are seen happily posing with Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra and his family. The Shershaah reunion has got the fans quite emotional. Check out the viral picture here:

Celebs grace Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception Several celebs were seen arriving for the reception to congratulate the newlyweds. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others were seen making a glamorous appearance on the red carpet. Speaking of Sidharth and Kiara, they ditched the traditional outfits and opted for classy looks. The actress wore a black and white gown with a statement neckpiece while Sidharth looked dapper in a shimmery black suit.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Their close wedding was attended by family members and celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and others. The duo made their relationship official by sharing wedding pictures on social media. Along with the pictures, they wrote a dialogue from Shershaah. It read, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Their fans went gaga over their pictures.

