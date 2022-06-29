Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to romance each other in another film after Shershaah?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly going to feature together in a romantic film. Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. Although the actors have neither confirmed, nor denied these rumours, fans cannot help but swoon over their undeniable chemistry both no screen and off the screen. Moreover, their adorable pictures together from events leave their followers gushing over them too. Well, looks like it’s time for them to rejoice, as the rumoured couple will reportedly be sharing screen space for the second time.

According to a report in India Today, Sidharth and Kiara will be romancing each other in an upcoming film. A source close to the news portal reportedly revealed, “Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks for a romantic film where they will be paired together. While both Sidharth and Kiara loved the script, they are yet to sign it on the dotted lines.”

For the unversed, they shared screen space for the first time in the 2021 film Shershaah, where Sidharth was seen essaying the role of Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life for the country in the Kargil War of 1999. Kiara played the role of his ladylove Dimple Cheema.

Recently, a video of Kiara and Sidharth chatting away at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards went viral on social media. Moreover, in a conversation with JugJugg Jeeyo actors Varun and Kiara, the former told us that Sidharth Malhotra is on Kiara’s speed dial. Looking at his answer, she laughed and said that she knew he would write Sid’s name. The actress had written her manager's name but she blushed hard and confirmed that Varun was right.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was recently a part of two back-to-back successful films namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and JugJugg Jeeyo. She now has Govinda Naam Mera and a romantic saga with Kartik Aaryan next. Sidharth, on the other hand, will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, and Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

