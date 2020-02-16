Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted grooving to 90s golden hits at a party; Watch Video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani take the stage as they dance to 90s golden numbers Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Main Hoon Don at a party.

When it comes to old Bollywood songs, it seems like B-Town actors too are a fan of 90s music. Here's a video of new age actors and Kiara Advani along with Meezan Jaffrey dancing to popular 90's hits that has recently surfaced on the internet and is doing rounds on social media which is proof of the same. Wearing a full-length white dress, Kiara matched steps with Meezan Jaffrey on Govinda's golden hit Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from the film Coolie No.1.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were then seen shaking a leg on Amitabh Bachchan's chartbuster song Main hu Don from his superhit film Don. The video seems to be recorded at Amritpal Singh Bindra's Bollywood theme bash where the celebs including , Janhvi Kapoor, , Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and others dressed up filmy to look like their favourite 90's character from Bollywood films. Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon going to be seen sharing the screen in Shershaah. The film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and Army Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth plays a double role, stepping into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra and his identical twin Vishal while Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film. The Vishnuvardhan is slated for July 3, 2020 release.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

