Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted in Delhi as they step out to watch a movie together; watch VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra, the handsome Bollywood star tied the knot with Kiara Advani, his Shershaah co-star, in February, this year. The Shershaah pair, who kept their relationship strictly under wraps until they made it official post-wedding, are undoubtedly one of the most loved star couples of Bollywood, right now. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are often spotted together making public appearances together post their wedding, and their adorable PDA has always won the internet. Recently, the couple was spotted together in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown, as they stepped out to watch a film.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted together at a theatre

In the latest video which is now going viral on social media, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are seen arriving at a movie theatre in Delhi, as they stepped out to watch a film together. As always, the Yodha actor looked handsome in a black sweatshirt, which he teamed up with a pair of dark blue denim cargo trousers. Sidharth completed his look with a pair of black sliders which he teamed up with socks and a face mask.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress, on the other hand, looked pretty in her white and pink casual outfits. Kiara Advani opted for a white tank top for the outing, which she paired with matching white trousers. She teamed it up with a casual pink shirt. The popular star completed her look with a pair of matching white sneakers, a face mask, and a silver handbag. The star pair was accompanied by a couple of their close associates.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's video from the movie theatre, below:

Sidharth and Kiara's work front

Kiara Advani is currently going through an excellent phase in her acting career. The actress was recently seen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, which features her and popular star Kartik Aaryan in the titular roles. She will soon make a comeback to South cinema with Game Changer, the upcoming Ram Charan starrer which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Shankar.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in the Netflix film Mission Majnu, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The popular actor will soon make his OTT debut with the upcoming Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force, which is created by hitmaker Rohit Shetty. He will be next seen in Yodha, the upcoming action film, which is slated to release in December, this year.

