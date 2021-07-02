Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah to skip theatrical release; To premiere on OTT directly

As per sources, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah is apparently headed for a direct release on the OTT platform. The film has been in the headlines for a while now and a call has been taken on its release.

After a long wait, fans of and Kiara Advani will get to witness their magic as their film, Shershaah has reportedly locked its direct release on Prime Video. The film has been in the news since its shoot began with Sidharth and Kiara. Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, reportedly, the makers could not hold the film any longer financially. Hence, the biopic based on the life of Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra will skip theatrical release and premiere directly on Prime Video.

Originally, the film was supposed to release in mid of 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 shutdown, it was delayed. Amid this time, talks were reportedly on with various OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. And, as per sources, Prime Video managed to crack the deal with the makers. Now, as the fate of Sidharth and Kiara starrer is sealed and it is all set to premiere on an OTT platform, we wonder if it's releasing during the Independence Day Weekend, given the patriotic theme of the film.

The shoot began back in 2019 after Sidharth underwent training for his role of the Kargil War hero. The film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who gave up his life for his nation during the Kargil War of 1999. Interestingly, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra as well as his twin brother Vishal Batra in the film. Shershaah has been shot in several locations including Chandigarh, Palampur, Dharamshala, Leh, Manali and Kargil. It is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by under the banner of Dharma Productions.

