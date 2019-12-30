Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their secret rendezvous in Dubai? Find Out

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get spotted together at Dubai airport amidst dating rumours.

and Kiara Advani set the rumour mill churning as the two got spotted at Dubai airport last week. Rumours say that the two boarded the same flight but purposely arrived separately to keep their alleged relationship under wraps. According to sources, the cupid has cast his arrows at Sidharth and Kiara already. However, the two have refrained from spilling the beans. Apparently, Sidharth and Kiara jetted off to Dubai for a professional commitment but this only adds more heat to the already raging dating rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara will soon be seen sharing the screen space in their upcoming film Shershaah. Amidst the shooting, dating hearsay began ringing louder and their alleged romance rumours became the talk of the town. In an interview with a daily, Sidharth stated that he is a method actor and that he falls in love with all his co-stars. His on screen romance might be trickling down to his real life, he added. Sidharth might not have accepted dating Kiara but he surely did not deny it as well.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Sid essays the role of an officer of the Indian Army for which the actor is said to have undergone intensive training. Produced by under the Dharma Productions banner, the film is shot across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir, and Ladakh and is slated for 2020 release.

Credits :Yogen Shah

