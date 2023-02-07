Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tie the knot: Fans shower Shershaah couple with lots of love

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the much-loved Bollywood couple have finally tied the knot. The Shershaah pair, who have been in a relationship for the last couple of years, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony that was held at the Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, Tuesday. The wedding, which was an intimate affair, was attended by the couple's family members and a few close friends, including some popular Bollywood celebs. Fans shower Sidharth and Kiara with lots of love

The fans of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures of the Shershaah couple, ever since the wedding news broke out. The newlyweds announced the big news and revealed the first pictures of the wedding on their official Instagram handles recently, with a special caption that reminded us of their famous Shershaah dialogue. "“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai” We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," reads Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram post. Check out the post below:

Sidharth and Kiara's fans clearly got emotional after seeing their first wedding pictures, and are now showering the newlyweds with love and blessings, on their social media posts. "Kabse wait karrhi thi notification ka siddddd...THANKKK YOUUUU FOR THISSS @sidmalhotra omggg yes I am aliveee," wrote an overwhelmed fan, on Sidharth's post. "haye main Marjaavaan….isi Good Newwz ka intezar tha, JugJugg Jeeyo mere Shershaah & Preeti," wrote a social media user. "Finally posted. Congratulations Sid jiju & kiara didi," reads the comment of Kiara's fangirl. "The amount of happiness seeing theseee picturesss," reads another comment. Sidharth and Kiara's love story Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met for the first time at the wrap party of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories. The couple instantly became friends and started talking. Later, they were cast together in the much-loved autobiographical war drama Shershaah, which featured the duo as the real-life Captain Vikram Batra and his lady love Dimple Cheema, respectively. They fell in love during the shooting of the film, but kept the relationship under wraps for a very long time. "So happy for u both," wrote Sidharth Malhotra's fanclub. "

