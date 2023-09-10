Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in white as they get spotted after the shoot; watch VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the Bollywood star couple tied the knot in February, this year. The pair, who shared the screen in the 2021 movie Shershaah, reportedly fell in love while shooting for the project. Interestingly, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who kept their relationship under wraps right till their wedding, are now treating their fans with some adorable PDA moments on social media quite often. Recently, the star couple was spotted together in Mumbai, where they were shooting together for an undisclosed project.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra twin in white

The much-in-love couple was spotted together at a Mumbai studio on Saturday (September 9, 2023) night, where they were shooting together for a yet-to-be-announced project. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who wrapped up the filming, were seen walking hand-in-hand when they were spotted by the paparazzi photographers. Interestingly, the Shershaah pair was seen twinning in white in the pictures and videos, that are now going viral.

The Yodha actor, as always, looked handsome in a casual white t-shirt, which he paired with a pair of blue track pants and white sneakers, as he left the shooting spot with his wife. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress, on the other hand, looked pretty in a white sleeveless t-shirt and a pair of light blue striped denim trousers. She completed her look with dewy make-up, free hairdo, and a pair of white sneakers.

Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's latest video and pictures, below:

Sidharth and Kiara's work fronts

As reported earlier, Sidharth Malhotra is set to play yet another army officer role in the upcoming film Yodha. The much-awaited project will hit the screens in December, this year. Sidharth Malhotra is also making his OTT debut with Indian Police Force, the upcoming Amazon Prime series. The Rohit Shetty directorial is gearing up to have its grand premiere, this Diwali season. He is also said to be in talks to play the lead role in Rowdy Rathore 2, the upcoming cop thriller.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is set to make a comeback to South cinema after a long gap with the upcoming Telugu film, Game Changer. The movie, which features Telugu superstar Ram Charan in the lead role, is helmed by veteran director S Shankar. Game Changer is set to hit the screens in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra show some love for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan; spotted post movie date-WATCH