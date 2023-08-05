Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in white as they return from latter's birthday vacay; check VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the popular Bollywood couple have been making headlines often with their amazing off-screen chemistry and togetherness. The Shershaah pair, who tied the knot in February, this year, was holidaying abroad last week. The popular stars jetted off to a holiday spot abroad to celebrate Kiara Advani's birthday. However, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now back in Mumbai. The much-loved star couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Friday night.

Kiara and Sidharth twin in white as they return to Mumbai

Recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport together, as they returned after a quick vacation abroad. Interestingly, the much-in-love couple twinned in white and opted for casual outfits for their latest airport looks. The popular star smiled and greeted the paparazzi photographers and their fans at the airport, as they made an exit together.

The SatyaPrem Ki Katha actress looked pretty as always, in a white hooded sweatshirt. She completed her look with a pair of purple joggers, and beige ballerina shoes. The Mission Majnu actor, on the other hand, twinned with his lovely wife in a simple white sweatshirt. He paired the sweatshirt with beige casual trousers, a pair of white sneakers, and a black cap.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's latest airport video and pictures, below: