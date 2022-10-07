Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry shines through in BTS video from ad shoot; Fans REACT
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been a rumoured couple for a few years now.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become one of the most adored rumoured couples in B-town. The two stars, who shared the screen in the 2021 film Shershaah, have become everyone's favourite, and fans have been shipping the duo hard in real life too. The couple reportedly started dating while shooting for their film, and although neither of them has made their relationship public, netizens feel that Sidharth and Kiara are more than just friends. They have been spotted out together at dinners, parties, and airport lobbies leaving for a vacation.
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's AD
Recently, Sidharth and Kiara collaborated together for an advertisement and the two looked gorgeous in their ethnic attire. Many videos from their shoot are currently doing rounds on social media. In it, the JugJugg Jeeyo can be seen spotted taking something off Sidharth's eyes. The video got a whole lot of love in the comments section from the duo's fans. A user commented, “Kiara is totally in love with Sid the way she look at him." One fan even went on to say, "They look like a married couple." While another user said: "This is real or what!! They're giving already married vibes."
Check out how fans have reacted to Sidharth-Kiara's ad:
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's new film
Recently, Sidharth and Kiara celebrated the one year of Shershaah and also dropped hints about sharing the screen again in an undisclosed project. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the couple is in talks for Shashank Khaitan’s rom-com with Karan Johar.
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's work front
On the work front, Sidharth will feature next in Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Sidharth will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. Whereas will reunite with Kartik Aaryan for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. She also has Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and RC-15, which is a Telugu film co-starring Ram Charan.
