Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's chemistry shines through in BTS video from ad shoot; Fans REACT

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have become one of the most adored rumoured couples in B-town. The two stars, who shared the screen in the 2021 film Shershaah, have become everyone's favourite, and fans have been shipping the duo hard in real life too. The couple reportedly started dating while shooting for their film, and although neither of them has made their relationship public, netizens feel that Sidharth and Kiara are more than just friends. They have been spotted out together at dinners, parties, and airport lobbies leaving for a vacation. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's AD

Recently, Sidharth and Kiara collaborated together for an advertisement and the two looked gorgeous in their ethnic attire. Many videos from their shoot are currently doing rounds on social media. In it, the JugJugg Jeeyo can be seen spotted taking something off Sidharth's eyes. The video got a whole lot of love in the comments section from the duo's fans. A user commented, “Kiara is totally in love with Sid the way she look at him." One fan even went on to say, "They look like a married couple." While another user said: "This is real or what!! They're giving already married vibes." Check out how fans have reacted to Sidharth-Kiara's ad: