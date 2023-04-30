Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani indulge in Sunday morning PDA and it is all things mushy

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. The duo started dating on the sets of Shershaah. And, after keeping their relationship under wraps for quite a long time, the duo finally sealed the deal in February this year. Post their wedding, they are dishing out major couple goals on social media. On Sunday morning, Kiara took to Instagram and offered a glimpse of her healthy and scrumptious breakfast with Sidharth Malhotra. Interestingly, she was seen enjoying her breakfast in her husband's Superman bowl. It's adorable!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shell 'couple goals'

Kiara shared a picture of her breakfast on her Instagram story. She was seen having her healthy meal in Sidharth's bowl. Along with it, she wrote, "His breakfast bowl" and tagged him. She also used 'Happy Sunday' GIF in her post. A while ago, Sidharth reposted her story and wrote, "My breakfast partner" followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Soon after they shared the story, their fans were seen reacting to it. A fan shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Awww sid is such a cutiee. They are so cute." Another fan wrote, "Only love for these two."

Speaking of Sidharth and Kiara, they got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. Post returning to Mumbai, the love birds hosted a star-studded reception.

Meanwhile, it seems like Advani has finally returned home after wrapping up with the shooting schedule of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. The actress made a post too, informing fans about the same.

Kiara's work front

Kiara is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. On Saturday, she wrapped up the shoot and shared pictures from the sets with the team. Apart from this, she will be seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan.

Sidharth's professional commitments

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani. He also has Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series.

