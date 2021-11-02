Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to release on May 13 next year

A film that has been in the headlines since it went on floors is Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu. Based on real-life events, the film is a spy thriller set in the old era and stars Sidharth and Rashmika in the lead. On Tuesday, the release date was announced by the makers. The date locked is May 13, 2022. A new still featuring Sidharth Malhotra as the spy was shared by the makers with the announcement of the release date.

RSVP's Twitter handle shared a new still featuring Sidharth as a spy and revealed the release date. The handle wrote, "Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you." Sidharth Malhotra also shared the still and announced the news for his fans. In the photo, we can see Sidharth talking on the phone. His look seemed to have intrigued fans to know more about the film.

Take a look:

Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions!

Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you@SidMalhotra @iamRashmika @RonnieScrewvala @amarbutala #GarimaMehta pic.twitter.com/qLbofnRs3p — RSVP (@RSVPMovies) November 2, 2021

As soon as Sidharth shared the post, fans began expressing excitement about his big screen outing. A fan wrote, "Can't keep calm @sidmalhotra." Another wrote, "Can't wait to see you again." Another wrote, "Looking awesome." Another fan wrote, "You are the best actor." Sidharth and Rashmika have shot for the film extensively in Lucknow and it was a few months ago that they had wrapped up the film.

The entire team of Mission Majnu had got together to celebrate the wrap of the shooting a few weeks ago. Photos of Sidharth and Rashmika with the cast and crew of Mission Majnu had gone viral from the wrap up party. Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. It will release on May 13 next year.

