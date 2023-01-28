Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna twin in black as they attend Mission Majnu success bash: PICS

Mission Majnu, the spy thriller which was released on Netflix recently, has emerged as an OTT hit. The makers of the Sidharth Malhotra starrer celebrated the success of the film with a private bash, which was held in Mumbai on January 27, Friday night. The Mission Majnu success bash was attended by the cast and crew members of the film, including protagonist Sidharth Malhotra, leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, and others. The pictures and videos of the film's success bash are now going viral on the internet. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna twin in black at Mission Majnu success bash

The Mission Majnu stars, who attended the success bash of the Netflix film, twinned in black outfits. Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, who arrived at a popular restaurant in Mumbai had a chat with the paparazzi and posed for pictures. Rashmika Mandanna looked pretty in a cropped hooded sweatshirt. She completed her look with a printed white mini-skirt, a pair of white heels, dewy make-up, and minimal accessories. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, looked dashing in a jet-black pullover, which he paired with matching black joggers, a lazy hairdo, a pair of metallic sneakers, and a statement watch. Check out the Mission Majnu success bash pictures, below:

About Mission Majnu Sidharth Malhotra has earned immense love from the audiences for his performance in Mission Majnu, which had a direct OTT release on Netflix. The talented actor once again proved his expertise in playing action-packed roles with his performance in the spy thriller, which is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi. Rashmika Mandanna appeared as the female lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. The actress played the role of Nasreen, a visually-challenged young woman in the film. Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, Kumud Mishra, Arjan Bajwa, Zakir Hussain, Rajit Kapur, and others essayed the supporting roles in the film. Ketan Sodha composed the songs and background score for the film. Bijitesh De handled the cinematography. Nitin Baid and Siddharth S Pande handled the editing. Mission Majnu is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, under the banners RSVP Movies, Guilty By Association, and Media LLP.

