Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor’s Ek Villain clocks 6 years, here’s why we are excited for the sequel

Today, as Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor clocks six years, we rounded up a series of reasons as to why we feel that the film is a must watch and also, why we feel that cinephiles should be excited for the sequel of the film. Read on!

Ek Villain starring , and Riteish Deshmukh was a box office success, and that is why, the makers of the film are coming up with a sequel to Ek Villain. Yes, you heard it right! It was in March 2020 that the makers of Ek Villain confirmed the sequel to Ek Villain titled Ek Villain 2 and the film will star Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and . Now today, as the film clocks six years, we decided to round up a series of reasons as to why we feel that one, the film totally deserves a sequel and two, why the film is a must watch

From the lead pair, story line, music to the Villain and others factors, here’s why we feel that the film totally deserves a sequel and we should, to say the least, be excited for Ek Villain 2.

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor's on screen for the first time

Ever since it was announced that Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor will be coming together for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain, fans were super thrilled to see these two romance on screen for the first time and the trailer clearly did justice because when cinephiles watched the film on the 70mm, the biggest takeaway of the film was their chemistry. After watching the film, we are cock-sure that Guru and Aisha’s chemistry stayed in your hearts forever. Also, a special mention to Sidharth Malhotra’s look as he ditches the SOTY boy-next-door image and wins our hearts with the rugged bad-boy look. And just like Sid and Shraddha’s chemistry, we are sure that Aditya Roy, John Abraham, Disha and Tara’s chemistry in the sequel will have more to offer.

Check out a song from Ek Villain here:



Story line

Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri film, and written by Milap Zaveri is a must-watch because as the name of the movie suggests, although there is only one aka ‘Ek’ villain in the film, however, till the end, audiences are left wondering as to who the real villain is. Ek Villain is an out and out action thriller and it surely will give you an edge over the seat experience. If Ek Villain had such an intriguing storyline and hard-hitting action sequences, we wonder what the sequel has to offer us because till the fag end of the film, we were hooked to the movie.

Mohit Suri- director

Mohit Suri has some amazing films to his credit such as Aashiqui 2, Malang and therefore, we are sure that one of the prime reasons why you would want to watch Ek Villain and also, the sequel to the film is Mr. Director, himself.

Music

From Galliyan to Banjara, Zaroorat, to Awari, and Hamdard, among others, the music of Ek Villain was a blockbuster hit, and seeing Aashiqui 2, we can safely say that Mohit Suri’s taste for melody is always hands-on. In a nutshell, Ek Villain’s soundtrack is wholesome, and seeing this, we are sure that Mohit Suri will ensure that Ek Villain 2, too, will meet the high expectations of the audiences.

Riteish Deshmukh

One of the highlights of Ek Villain is Riteish Deshmukh who plays a dark and brooding role in the film, because in other films, we have mostly seen Riteish play comic roles. And therefore, if the villain of Ek Villain was so dangerous, with the sole mission to kill women who hurt his ego, we wonder what will the sequel has in store for all of us. Because let’s agree, Riteish did manage to scare us with his Rakesh Mahadkar look as he vents out his frustration by murdering other women who speak rudely to him like his wife.

