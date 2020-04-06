Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to recreate Sonam Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan’s song Masakali? FIND OUT

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria will be recreating Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s Masakali from Delhi 6.

In 2019, and Tara Sutaria were seen together in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan and even before Tara’s debut film- Student of the year 2, reports suggested that Tara and Sid were dating each other. Well, whether the two were dating each other or not remains a mystery but on Koffee With Karan, Tara had admitted to having a crush on one of the former students, and we’d like to assume that Tara was hinting at Sid and not . Anyways that said, as per latest reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria are all set to reunite once again for a music video- Masakali 2.0. That’s right!

If you all remember Rakeysh Om Prakhas Mehra’s Delhi 6, then you’d know that the film had a very popular song featuring and Abhishek Bachchan titled Masakali, and as per reports, the song will be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Directed by Adil Shaikh, and sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, Masakali 2.0 featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria is as per reports, relevant in today’s time when all of us are staying indoors amid quarantine. Now talking about the video, Sidharth Malhotra, in an interview, said that the song is relevant in today’s time and age as all of us are locked indoors. “We have unintentionally made a song revolving around two people cooped up indoors and still doing a lot of masti,” shared Sid.

Despite having rehearsed only once, Tara and Sid managed to shoot the song as Tara revealed, “It was a breeze. It’s such a catchy song despite being a mid tempo tune.” On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavaan and next, he will be seen romancing alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani in Shershaah.

