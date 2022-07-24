Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma & others cheer as Neeraj Chopra wins silver in World Athletics Championships

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra becomes the first Indian ever to win silver at World Athletics Championships in the men's javelin final. He became only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships by clinching silver in the javelin throw final. Soon after, congratulations poured in for Neeraj Chopra from all corners including Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and other also cheered for him.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on winning India’s first ever silver at the World Athletics Championships!” Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of him on her Instagram stories with an applause emoticon. Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of Neeraj Chopra on his Instagram story and wrote: "Champ!" Bhumi Pednekar shared Neera's photo with an applause emoticon and the Indian flag.

Anushka Sharma added: "Congratulations @neeraj__chopra." Sidharth Malhotra also wrote: "Congratulations @neeraj__chopra for winning a silver at the World Athletics Championship 2022. More power to you." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, “Big congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for making history yet again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship." Meanwhile, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his won and tweeted: "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

Neeraj Chopra had produced a throw of 88.13m to finish second, on his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final in Oregon, making him only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after Anju Bobby George, who won a Bronze medal in Women's Long Jump in the 2003 edition of World Athletics Championships in Paris.

