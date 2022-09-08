Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother for Ganpati Darshan; PICS

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, and every year we see many Bollywood celebrities seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Kartik Aaryan was spotted by the paparazzi as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family members. Now, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was also clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived at Lalbaug with his mother.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, and during Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees turn up in large numbers for Ganpati darshan. Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied by his mother, as they made their way through the massive crowd. Sidharth Malhotra walked barefoot, and was seen wearing an all-white kurta pajama. His mother was seen in a simple light-yellow coloured suit. One of the pictures shows a massive crowd gathered around them, with a number of people clicking pictures of the actor.