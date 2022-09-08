Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother for Ganpati Darshan; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted by the paparazzi as he reached Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look at the pictures!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 08, 2022 03:00 PM IST  |  985
Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother
Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, and every year we see many Bollywood celebrities seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Kartik Aaryan was spotted by the paparazzi as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family members. Now, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was also clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived at Lalbaug with his mother.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, and during Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees turn up in large numbers for Ganpati darshan. Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied by his mother, as they made their way through the massive crowd. Sidharth Malhotra walked barefoot, and was seen wearing an all-white kurta pajama. His mother was seen in a simple light-yellow coloured suit. One of the pictures shows a massive crowd gathered around them, with a number of people clicking pictures of the actor.

Check out the pictures below.

Sidharth Malhotra with his mother at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sidharth Malhotra with his mother at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sidharth Malhotra with his mother at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sidharth Malhotra with his mother at Lalbaugcha Raja

Sidharth Malhotra with his mother at Lalbaugcha Raja

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah, so-starring Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor shared the first look poster of his character from the film today, and wrote, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October.”

Besides Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Kajol and son Yug visit Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers to lord Ganesha; PICS

Advertisement
Credits: Manav Manglani

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 04:17 PM
From some angle, Siddharth resembles Rishi Sunak…like a younger version of him…
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 03:05 PM
Sid is very handsome
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 03:04 PM
Sid is superstar... I love him..n support him
REPLY See More answers
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 03:04 PM
Sid is genuine guy...not fake like Kartik...
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 03:03 PM
Thank God super hit hogi...we support outsiders
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 03:03 PM
Thank God will be blockbuster...
REPLY
Team Pinkvilla
Sep 08, 2022 03:03 PM
All the best Sid...
REPLY
View more () comments