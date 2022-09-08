Sidharth Malhotra arrives at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother for Ganpati Darshan; PICS
Sidharth Malhotra was spotted by the paparazzi as he reached Lalbaugcha Raja with his mother on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Take a look at the pictures!
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, and every year we see many Bollywood celebrities seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. Just a few days ago, Kartik Aaryan was spotted by the paparazzi as he visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family members. Now, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra was also clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived at Lalbaug with his mother.
Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai, and during Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees turn up in large numbers for Ganpati darshan. Sidharth Malhotra was accompanied by his mother, as they made their way through the massive crowd. Sidharth Malhotra walked barefoot, and was seen wearing an all-white kurta pajama. His mother was seen in a simple light-yellow coloured suit. One of the pictures shows a massive crowd gathered around them, with a number of people clicking pictures of the actor.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Shershaah, so-starring Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Thank God, along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor shared the first look poster of his character from the film today, and wrote, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life! #ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October.”
Besides Thank God, Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Indian Police Force, a web series by Rohit Shetty.
