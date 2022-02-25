Sidharth Malhotra arrives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Shahid Kapoor’s B’day bash; VIDEO

The tinsel town of Bollywood is always rife with rumours and speculations about who’s dating who, and one of the latest duos to make it to the list are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani . The duo has neither confirmed nor denied the news, however, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has fans swooning over them. Moreover, they are even papped together at social events, or at the airport, as and when they leave for a vacation. Tonight too, Sidharth and Kiara added fuel to the fire after they were spotted arriving at Shahid Kapoor ’s birthday bash together. Earlier tonight, Sidharth and Kiara were seen arriving together for the latter’s Kabir Singh co-actor Shahid’s birthday bash at his residence. Kiara upped the glam quotient with her stunning white dress with a plunging neckline. She layered up with a blue jacket and wrapped up the look with a pair of heels. Her hair was kept open with a middle parting. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked quite dapper in his casual attire featuring a green and black checked shirt and black trousers. The rumoured couple also posed for pictures post the birthday bash. Take a look:

Sidharth and Kiara shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah, where the former essayed the role of Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life for the nation at the Kargil War in 1999. Recently, Kiara also posted a heartfelt note after Sidharth’s furry friend Oscar passed away.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kiara Advani has shared a couple of stories. In the first story, she has shared a picture of Sidharth Malhotra and Oscar sitting right in front of her as they seem lost in each other. In the next story, we can see Oscar sleeping amidst a gorgeous view, and last but not the least, we can see the picture of a shirtless Sid kissing Oscar as she writes ‘best boys’ in the story. It is evident from these pictures that even Kiara was quite attached to Oscar and she is moved by his demise as well.

