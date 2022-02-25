Sidharth Malhotra arrives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Shahid Kapoor’s B’day bash; VIDEO

by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Feb 26, 2022 12:39 AM IST  |  14.7K
   
Sidharth Malhotra arrives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Shahid Kapoor’s B’day bash; VIDEO
Sidharth Malhotra arrives with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani at Shahid Kapoor’s B’day bash; VIDEO
Advertisement

The tinsel town of Bollywood is always rife with rumours and speculations about who’s dating who, and one of the latest duos to make it to the list are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The duo has neither confirmed nor denied the news, however, their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has fans swooning over them. Moreover, they are even papped together at social events, or at the airport, as and when they leave for a vacation. Tonight too, Sidharth and Kiara added fuel to the fire after they were spotted arriving at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash together. 

Earlier tonight, Sidharth and Kiara were seen arriving together for the latter’s Kabir Singh co-actor Shahid’s birthday bash at his residence. Kiara upped the glam quotient with her stunning white dress with a plunging neckline. She layered up with a blue jacket and wrapped up the look with a pair of heels. Her hair was kept open with a middle parting. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked quite dapper in his casual attire featuring a green and black checked shirt and black trousers. The rumoured couple also posed for pictures post the birthday bash. 

Take a look: 

sidharth malhotra and kiara advani papped post shahid kapoor's birthday bash first image 

sidharth malhotra and kiara advani papped post shahid kapoor's birthday bash second image

sidharth malhotra and kiara advani papped post shahid kapoor's birthday bash third image

sidharth malhotra and kiara advani papped post shahid kapoor's birthday bash fourth image

sidharth malhotra and kiara advani papped post shahid kapoor's birthday bash fifth image

Sidharth and Kiara shared screen space in the 2021 film Shershaah, where the former essayed the role of Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life for the nation at the Kargil War in 1999. Recently, Kiara also posted a heartfelt note after Sidharth’s furry friend Oscar passed away. 

Taking to her Instagram stories Kiara Advani has shared a couple of stories. In the first story, she has shared a picture of Sidharth Malhotra and Oscar sitting right in front of her as they seem lost in each other. In the next story, we can see Oscar sleeping amidst a gorgeous view, and last but not the least, we can see the picture of a shirtless Sid kissing Oscar as she writes ‘best boys’ in the story. It is evident from these pictures that even Kiara was quite attached to Oscar and she is moved by his demise as well. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani begin their New Year with another trip; Spotted at the airport; WATCH

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
4 minutes ago
Hi viewers online, I'm Suzanne Gratton from the US. I'm here to share my testimony about how I was helped to get my husband back. I was a cheat and my husband caught me several times. I tried fixing myself and each time I ended up cheating over and over again. I guess I didn't realize what he meant to me until he had left me alone. I began to find a way to get him back but nothing seemed to work out perfectly until I came across an article about DR PATRICK who helped a lot of people globally to get their relationships back. I made contact with him and he assured me that my husband will come back to me within 48 hours with his powerful magic and I paid 410 dollars for the materials needed for the work. Surprisingly, my husband came back home after 2 days saying that he still loves me and I swore never to cheat on him anymore. All thanks to DR PATRICK. You can have a chat with him on his WhatsApp number +1 662 493 2087 or you can contact him on Email drpatrickspellcaster@gmail.com and on his website https://drpatrickspellcast.wixsite.com/my-site/contact
0 REPLY
View more (1) comments