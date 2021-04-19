Sidharth Malhotra basks in the glow of the sun as he shares a sneak peek of his Maldives vacay; PHOTOS

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently holidaying in the Maldives. The Shershaah actor shared a sneak peek of his tropical vacay recently via his social media handle and left fans in awe.

Actor also seems to have hopped on the Maldives bandwagon as he dropped glimpses on his social media handle from his vacay at the tropical paradise. The Shershaah actor was earlier shooting for his film, Mission Majnu and often used to share glimpses from the sets of the film. Now, it seems that Sidharth also has jetted off to the Maldives amid the city of Mumbai going into lockdown mode due to the surge in the COVID 19 cases.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth dropped two photos that captured the Maldivian sunshine. In the first photo, we could see the Shershaah actor relaxing by the sea and enjoying the views of the Maldivian hues. Sidharth was seen clad in a casual avatar in a grey sleeveless t-shirt as he sat back on a couch and soaked in the sun. He shared another photo capturing the sunshine and left fans in awe of the breathtaking view of the Maldivian blues.

Sharing the photos, the actor left his fans curious about his Maldivian vacay. The actor had visited Maldives in the beginning of 2021 as well.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Amar Butala Ronnie Screwvala and Garima Mehta. It is set it the 1970s-80s and is about a covert operative. Apart from this, Sidharth also has Shershaah with Kiara Advani. It is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and slated to release on July 4, 2021. He also is starring in Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and .

