Sidharth Malhotra begins Wednesday morning by sweating it out; Reveals his hilarious 'workout motivation'

is a lover of all things sporty and fitness related. From scuba diving to working out like a beast, the actor always keeps his fitness on point. On Wednesday, he did just that as he made a super early start to the day. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sidharth revealed that he was already up at 6 am and all ready to begin his workout around 6:15 am. However, he received the most hilarious "workout motivation" from his dog Oscar.

Sharing a selfie, Sidharth captioned it "#morning workout". But looks like it was a little difficult as the next photo showed Sidharth's dog Oscar happily dozing off on the floor. The actor hilariously captioned it, "#workoutmotivation." However, that did not deter the actor from sweating it out as almost 45 minutes later he shared a photo of his yoga mat and wrote, "#sweatitout."

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's Wednesday workout mode:

On the work front, Sidharth's war drama Shershaah with actress and rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani is waiting for release. Meanwhile, the actor has kickstarted work on Indra Kumar's social comedy Thank God with and Rakul Preet Singh. The work commenced in the first week of July as the film industry is steadily getting back to work after disruptions caused due to the second Covid-19 wave.

Talking about the experience of returning to the sets, Sidharth shared with Pinkvilla, “It has been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed.”

