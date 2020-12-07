Sidharth Malhotra begins the week on a sweet note as he indulges in pancakes for his Monday breakfast

The actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal his breakfast and looks like Sidharth Malhotra had a relaxed start to the day.

is back to the city after spending a few days in the sunshine state of Goa where he was reportedly filming for a song with Diana Penty. While in Mumbai, the actor has been spotted multiple times in the last few weeks as he goes about his dubbing sessions and checking up on the interior work that is underway at his new space. So, ahead of his busy week, Sidharth has kick-started Monday on a sweet note.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal his breakfast and looks like Sidharth had a relaxed start to the day. Sid revealed that he was indulging in a plate of homemade pancakes for breakfast. The actor even decorated his pancakes with a couple of strawberries and jam from the looks of it. During the months of lockdown, Sidharth had taken his fans inside his kitchen and used to often share glimpses of various dishes that he used to whip up.

Check out what Sidharth Malhotra's Monday breakfast looks like:

Last month, a few days before Diwali, Sidharth was snapped in the quaint bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra as he was spotted arriving at a building which is supposedly set to be the actor's new home. Yes, as per reports, Sidharth will soon be moving into his new space and interior designer is set to design the plush space. Soon after Sidharth, Gauri was also seen at the residential building. Click the link below to see the photos.

PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra makes a quick stop at his new home before heading to the airport; Gauri Khan snapped

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×