Sidharth Malhotra bids adieu to 2019 and REVEALS his New Year plans; Check it out

was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor was currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Shershaah with Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army. Sid had begun his military training for the film on 17 April 2019. The movie will be shot in Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir and Ladakh. Amidst the shooting, dating hearsay if Sid and Kiara began ringing louder and their alleged romance rumours became the talk of the town.

After working hard for Shershaah, it looks like Sidharth Malhotra is taking a break and wants to spend some family time. As the year comes to an end, Sid has shared a video on his Instagram story revealing about his New Year plans and has wished his fans a safe Happy New Year by showering them with a big kiss. In the video, he said,"2019 comes to an end and I am super excited for 2020. I get to travel with my family and loved ones. I wish you guys a very very Happy New Year. Have Fun. Stay Safe."

Speaking about Shershaah, in an interview, Sidharth had said, "If it is a story which will become a passion project then (he will produce the film), not from a commercial aspect... a story which I feel has to be made and should be made. It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in. If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped (he is not producing it). Maybe in the future (he will produce films)."

