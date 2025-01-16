Sidharth Malhotra Birthday: Wifey Kiara Advani’s dreamy wish for her ‘soulmate’ is proof of their true love; PICS
Kiara Advani took to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, on his special day. See here!
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his birthday on January 16, 2025, and his wife, Kiara Advani, made the occasion even more special with a heartfelt gesture. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a dreamy birthday post dedicated to her "soulmate." The post featured a couple of romantic pictures capturing their cherished moments together, radiating love and togetherness. Kiara's caption for the post was equally endearing, leaving fans gushing over their beautiful bond.
Kiara Advani shared a series of pictures with Sidharth Malhotra on Instagram. In the first photo, Sidharth is seen sitting inside a car, looking as dapper as ever. The second image captures him smiling warmly as he poses for his wife. In the third picture, the couple, both dressed in white, pose for a charming selfie together.
See the post here:
In the fourth image, Sidharth is captured posing against a serene floral backdrop, looking effortlessly handsome. The fifth picture shows the duo sharing a warm embrace, radiating love and affection. In the final image, the couple is seen enjoying a cycling ride together, holding each other close. It's Sidharth's sweet peck on Kiara's head that truly melts our hearts.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began in 2018 when they first met at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. Their relationship blossomed during the filming of Shershaah, where their on-screen chemistry mirrored their off-screen romance.
After years of dating, the couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a lavish ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding was a grand affair, attended by family, close friends, and several Bollywood celebrities.
Kiara looked stunning in a pastel-ombre lehenga, while Sidharth complemented her in a traditional sherwani. Their union has been celebrated by fans and the film industry alike, marking one of Bollywood's most cherished love stories.
