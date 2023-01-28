Sidharth Malhotra blushes after paparazzi ask him ‘Bhai shaadi kab hai’; Watch VIDEO

Sidharth Malhotra is currently making headlines with his latest release Mission Majnu . The movie, which had a direct OTT release on Netflix, features the actor in the role of an Indian RAW field agent who visits Pakistan for a secret mission. The cast and crew of Mission Majnu recently celebrated the success of the film with a private bash held in Mumbai, on January 27, Friday. The paparazzi questioned Sidharth Malhotra, who attended the success bash about his rumoured wedding with actress Kiara Advani , and the actor had an adorable reaction.

The popular actor, who attended the success bash of Mission Majnu in Mumbai on Friday night, had a brief interaction with the paparazzi photographers. Interestingly, when the paps asked 'Bhai shaadi kab hai?', Sidharth Malhotra couldn't stop blushing. However, the Mission Majnu star quickly hide his reaction and went inside, simply saying 'Mission Majnu' and showing a thumbs-up sign. In the video, Sidharth Malhotra looks handsome as ever in a jet-black sweatshirt. The popular star completed his look with a pair of matching cargo trousers, metallic sneakers, a statement luxury watch, and a lazy hairdo.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's rumoured wedding

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra is in a serious relationship with his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani for the last couple of years. The much-loved star pair has now decided to take their relationship to next level, and are reportedly planning to tie the knot in February, this year. If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in a traditional yet intimate ceremony that will be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. According to the reports published by India Today, the star couple has opted for traditional Punjabi celebrations, which will be kickstarted with a haldi ceremony, followed by Mehendi, Sangeet, and a grand wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

The talented actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Indian Police Force, the upcoming web series which marks his OTT debut. The project, which is directed by Rohit Shetty, is slated to get released on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra is also playing the lead role in Yodha, the upcoming action thriller which is slated to release in July, this year.