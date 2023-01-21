Sidharth Malhotra calls Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi a ‘good film’, reacts on its comparison with Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Be it his looks or his acting skills, everything has found a place in the hearts of his fans. With his choices of films, Sidharth has proved his versatility over the years. Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his recently released film Mission Majnu which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Fans have been praising his performance on the screen but apart from that there is also a set of comparisons that the film has been facing. Many have compared Mission Majnu with Alia Bhatt’s Raazi which also stars Vicky Kaushal. In a recent interview, Sidharth reacted to this comparison.

When Sidharth Malhotra was asked about his recent film Mission Majnu being compared to Alia Bhatt’s Raazi in an interview with Film Companion, he called Raazi a ‘good film’. The actor revealed that the comparison between the two films does not feel alarming to him. Sidharth Malhotra further added, “It is never a bad thing if people are trying to find a reference point for a film. It (Raazi) is a good film. It doesn’t feel like it (the comparison) is such an alarming thing. Yes, the elements on the outer periphery seeing the trailer might look similar.”

Kiara Advani's reaction to Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu teaser

After the teaser was released recently, Sidharth's rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani was all hearts for him. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "OUTSTANDING. Looking forward" followed by fire emojis. To this, Sidharth replied, "Thanks Ki" with a red heart emoji. The alleged love birds have become the talk of the town. It is being said that they are set to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot soon. On Saturday, they were clicked outside Manish Malhotra's residence and their appearance added extra fuel to the marriage rumours. However, none of them have officially confirmed nor denied the news.

Several reports claim that the rumoured love birds are all set to take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot in February this year. Reportedly, their wedding is expected to take place on February 6. The pre-wedding festivities such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 4 and 5. The wedding will reportedly take place at the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel, amidst high security at the venue. Their wedding rumours gained momentum after they were spotted exiting Manish Malhotra's house together recently.

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu which was released on January 20 on Netflix. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the audience. Apart from this, he has Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He will be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's cop thriller series Indian Police Force. He is currently busy shooting for it.