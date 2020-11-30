Sidharth Malhotra calls himself 'dirty fellow' as he flaunts handsome look in a PIC & drives away Monday blues

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to drop a handsome photo of himself. The Shershaah actor chose a perfect way to beat the Monday blues as he treated fans with a perfect photo.

Over the past few days, has been treating his fans with his photos from sets as he headed to Goa for a shoot. Be it him chilling by the sea or just enjoying a sunset, the handsome star has been winning the internet with his photos. Since the star enjoys a massive fan following, his style too makes waves with the youth of the nation. And once again, Sidharth left everyone gushing over his charming looks as he shared a photo on social media to beat the Monday blues.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a photo in which he was seen flaunting his charming and handsome look. In the picture, the actor shared a close up shot of his face. He is seen sporting a yellow tee in the same. With his hair perfectly styled, the Shershaah star looked handsome and left fans swooning over his clean-shaven look. With the picture, Sidharth wrote a hilarious caption that caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Yellow yellow dirty fellow #Mondayblues." Several fans left heart and fire emoticons in the comment section as they gushed over him.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Sidharth had left for Goa for a shoot. Photos of him from the sets with Diana Penty went viral. The handsome star was last seen in Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. He will now be seen as Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic, titled Shershaah. The film is helmed by Vishnuvarhdan and will also star Kiara Advani. It is produced by 's Dharma Productions.

Also Read|PHOTO: Sidharth Malhotra soaks in the Goan sun as he flaunts a cool new tattoo with swag; Fans call him 'Hero'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Share your comment ×