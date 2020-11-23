Sidharth Malhotra calls himself 'Son of a Beach' as he sends fans gaga over his latest photo under the sun

Set amidst the backdrop of a stunning sunset, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen emerging from the waters in his latest photo. Check it out below.

's pun game is proving to be rather strong as the actor recently shared a photo of himself that is no less than a photoshoot. Set amidst the backdrop of a stunning sunset, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen emerging from the waters and we're wondering if the actor has taken off on another vacation. Considering that Sid was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, it won't come as a surprise if Sidharth is also holidaying on some beach locale and indulging in his favourite water sports.

Coming back to the actor's latest photo, the actor sent his fans into a meltdown as it featured him posing against a breathtaking fiery orange sky while taking a dip deep into the sea. However, it was Sidharth's caption for us that stole the show. The actor put on his best pun game and captioned his photo, "Son of a Beach #outdoor #beachvibes." Fans couldn't help but fall in love with the photo as they flooded the comments section and wrote about the stunning view with love struck emojis. While one fan wrote, "What an absolute pleasurable view Sid." Another one commented, "My Sunshine."

Check out Sidharth's latest beach photo below:

Well, Sidharth definitely has quite a strong female fan following. On Sunday, the actor was snapped at the airport and was seen leaving the city. He recently returned after celebrating Diwali in Delhi with his family. The actor will next be seen in Shershaah with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

