Sidharth Malhotra can't stop blushing as Salman Khan teases him about his wedding with Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani continue to remain in the news for their rumoured relationship. The couple reportedly started dating while shooting for their 2021 released film, Shershaah, and although neither of them has made their relationship public. However, now, the duo is allegedly all set to take their relationship a step further and tie the knot in 2023. However, neither Sidharth nor Kiara have confirmed their wedding rumours. Amid all this news, Sidharth graced the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16 with Rakul Preet Singh to promote their upcoming film, Thank God, which is scheduled for release on 25 October 2022.

Amid all the wedding rumours, Salman Khan , who hosts Bigg Boss 16, added fuel to and congratulated Sidharth on his wedding. The Dabangg actor said: "Congratulations Sidharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai... pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?" Sidharth blushed and responded by saying, "Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?" Further, Salman looked at the camera and said, "Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai, mai Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu." Sidharth added: "Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can't tell."

Karan Johar quizzes Sidharth Malhotra over his relationship

This is not the first time the Student Of The Year actor has been quizzed over his relationship with Kiara Advani. Earlier, during his recent appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Karan Johar, who is the judge of the show teased him and asked him questions about his relationship status.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani on Koffee With Karan 7

Sidharth and Kiara also addressed their relationship speculations, while appearing on different episodes of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, where they indirectly accepted they are in a relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra work front

On the work front, Sidharth will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu and Indian Police Force.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra can't stop smiling as they have a blast with Riteish Deshmukh; PIC