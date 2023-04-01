Sidharth Malhotra can't stop gazing at Kiara Advani in pics from NMACC event; Fans call it ‘true love story’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make for one of the hottest and most good-looking couples in Bollywood. The couple got hitched for life recently on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. They got married amidst the presence of their close friends and family and it was a week-long celebration for them with one reception in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. These two always set the internet on fire when they are spotted together on any red carpet or event. Last night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s opening ceremony, the couple arrived in style and stole everyone’s breath away with their looks. Today Sidharth took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of them.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s stunning pictures

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a couple of pictures of him posing with Kiara Advani as they were all decked up for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s opening. In the first picture, Kiara and Sid stood close to each other as they posed for the picture. The actress stunned in a beige-coloured lehenga with her blouse having a beautiful design and pearl work all over and her lehenga having a fish cut pattern. Sid on the other hand wore a matching beige-coloured kurta-pyjama and a jacket. The next picture had them standing and holding hands and posing for the gram. Followed by two pictures of them making our heartbeats skip.

Check out the pictures:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s work front

Siddharth Malhotra recently came back from Thailand after completing his project. He was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and the film was praised a lot. Apart from this, he will be reuniting with his mentor Karan Johar for Yodha which will also star Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. He recently wrapped up Rohit Shetty’s cop series Indian Police Force which will also star Shilpa Shetty.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage.

