Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday with Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet, Karan Johar & other celebs; See Pics

blew an extra candle on the cake last evening as he ringed in his 34th birthday. The actor hosted a star-studded celebration where many B-Town celebs such as Kiara Advani, , Rakul Preet Singh, Milap Zaveri, and others marked their attendance. The celebrations took place at his residence last night in the presence of close friends and co-stars from the industry. While his friends sang a birthday song to him, the Marjaavaan actor cut three cakes.

Pictures from Sidharth's late-night birthday shenanigans have hit the internet and we must say that the birthday boy looks super handsome in that red sweater! Sidharth's fan pages have been circulating photos from his birthday bash on social media, giving us a sneak peek into the actor's celebration. One of the pictures shows Sidharth with cake smudged on his cheeks. Another shows him posing with friends Rakul Preet and Milap Zaveri. We also find the actor getting clicked with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Check out the pictures and videos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently gearing up for his next release Shershaah. Directed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film is slated for 2020 release. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead where the actor plays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, an Indian Army Officer for which Sidharth is also said to have undergone military training for a couple of months.

