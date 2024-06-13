Sidharth Malhotra celebrates wifey Kiara Advani’s 10 years in the industry; actor's motivating post will melt your heart

Kiara Advani is regarded as one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the industry, consistently proving her mettle. She made her debut in 2014 with the movie Fugly and there has been no looking back for the diva, since then. As Kiara marked 10 years in the industry on June 13, 2024, her husband Sidharth Malhotra celebrated her journey by penning a sweet note for her on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra is proud hubby as wifey Kiara Advani completes a decade in the industry

Taking to Instagram Stories, proud husband Sidharth Malhotra penned a sweet note for his lady love Kiara as she completed 10 years in the industry. Setting major husband goals as always, Sidharth congratulated Kiara on the milestone and wished her more power for her future endeavors.

He wrote, "Cheers to a decade of hard work, love, and passion! Keep shining."

For the unversed, after making her debut with Fugly, Kiara Advani rose to fame with her brief role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. She went on to deliver several blockbusters, including Kabir Singh, Shershaah, Guilty, and Good Newwz, among others.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on the work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics and she garnered praise for her role.

Up next, the actress is all set to star alongside Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The highly anticipated project is currently in the production stages and the makers are planning to release the movie in year 2025.

She is also likely set to star in War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The intense action film is directed by Ayaan Mukerji. However, an official announcement is still pending. Additionally, she also has a film titled Game Changer with Ram Charan in her lineup.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The actor earned critical acclaim for his top-notch performance in the aerial thriller.

