Sidharth Malhotra chases the sun in a ‘No filter’ PIC; Kiara Advani praises the photographer

As the Maharashtra Government has eased down lockdown restrictions, celebrities are seen stepping out for their work and other activities. Many have started sharing pictures on their social media handles. Shootings were cancelled owing to the pandemic. Film releases were also postponed. However, amid this, actor has shared a picture of him on his Instagram handle. He looks handsome in the picture but what caught our attention was his rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani’s comment. The couple has always remained tip-lipped about their relationship.

But speculations have been rife about their relationship. Coming back to his picture, he is seen wearing a grey colour T-shirt with orange shorts. He has captioned the picture as ‘Chasing the sun’ and mentioned that it is without any filter. As soon as he posted the picture, Kiara dropped a comment and praised the photographer. She wrote, ‘Wow the photographer is too good.’ Fans also dropped comments. One of the them wrote, ‘Can you get any more handsome than this Oh Lord, stop please.’

Take a look at his picture here:

On the work front, both will be seen together in Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan’s next action film titled Shershaah. It will be based on the life of Param Vir Chakra Awardee and Army Captain Vikram Batra. The actor will be seen playing the titular role in the movie.

