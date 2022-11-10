Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani’s brother's new venture amidst wedding rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest Jodis of Bollywood, both on-screen and off-screen. The stars never fail to give us couple goals and make our hearts melt. Although they have never opened up about their relationship, with their constant spotting at each other's house and on red carpets together, fans are sure that they are much more than just friends. In fact, there has been a buzz that the Shershaah stars will tie the knot in December. Amidst these rumours, Sidharth can be seen cheering for Kiara’s brother who seems to be stepping into a new venture. Sidharth Malhotra cheers for Kiara Advani’s brother

Kiara Advani had recently taken to her Instagram handle to share a unique picture. In the picture, we can see a sculpture of a human face. Although, it is not very clear as to what was the actress hinting at but with her caption one thing was clear there is a new venture that her brother Mishaal Advani is stepping into and the actress cannot keep calm for it which according to her caption will be launching on November 11. Today Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram stories to share the same picture and wrote, ‘looking forward’. It is cute to see how the Thank God star is supportive of his rumoured girlfriend’s family. Check out Sidharth Malhotra’s post:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding location A source close to Sidharth Malhotra told Pinkvilla that the Shershaah jodi has been scouting wedding locations for a month and we have learnt that one of the luxurious properties that Kiara & Sid contacted was Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts, it is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had got married. Source added, "They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth's big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped." Sidharth Malhotra’s work front On the work front, Sidharth will also star next in Yodha, Mission Majnu, and Indian Police Force.

