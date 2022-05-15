Sidharth Malhotra comments on Kiara Advani's live video, fans can't help but gush over his support.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani put breakup rumours to rest when they attended an Eid party together earlier this month. The duo, who have not made their relationship official and neither denied rumors, have been busy with their own work commitments. While Kiara is currently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth is working on Rohit Shetty's project. However, fans did not fail to notice how supportive Sidharth recently was despite a hectic shoot schedule.

On Instagram, Kiara went live recently to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and apart from thousands of fans, Sidharth was also watching the live. Fans couldn't help but take note of Sidharth's presence on the live. The actor not only watched the video but even cheered Kiara adorably as he commented, "Come on."

Fans took note of the actor's comment and gushed over them. One Twitter user wrote, "So sid joined kiara's live and watched it and even commented. Omy these ppl are SOOOO CUTEE protect god!! #SidKiara #KiaraAdvani #SidharthMalhotra." While another fan while sharing a screenshot tweeted, "Sid being boyfriend goals and I'm all in for it. Manifesting #SidKiara ki shaadi."

Take a look at the posts below:

Kiara and Sidharth's on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always left fans swooning over them. Moreover, they are even papped together at social events, or at the airport, as and when they leave for a vacation. However, in the last few weeks, rumors of the couple's breakup had dominated social media.

However, SIdharth and Kiara shut down all rumours as they appeared at the Eid party. Sidharth's comment on Kiara's live video has only further put these rumours to rest.

