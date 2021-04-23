Sidharth Malhotra condoles the death of his A Gentleman co actor Amit Mistry; Says ‘Sad to hear the news’

Sidharth Malhotra is sad after hearing the news of the sudden demise of his co-actor Amit Mistry. He passed away this morning after suffering from cardiac arrest.

In an unfortunate incident, popular actor Amit Mistry has passed away. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. Known for his remarkable performance in the web series Bandish Bandits, the actor's sudden demise came as a shock for many celebrities. From Television to Bollywood celebrities everyone is extending their condolences to the family. The actor had also appeared in many television shows such as Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Maddam Sir, Tenali Rama, and others. And now actor also extended his condolence. Both worked in the film A Gentleman.

Sharing his picture on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Really sad to hear the news of actor #AmitMistry passing …. Rest In Peace.” Tisca Chopra also tweeted, "Shit. Such a lovely guy, totally chill.. deepest condolences to the family .. RIP #AmitMistry". Another actor Ashwin Mushran shared, "I've worked with #AmitMistry a couple of times and had the pleasure of seeing how brilliant he was on stage. He will be missed on stage and screen by all of us.”

Kubbra Sait shared a photo of the actor and wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family." Actor Karanvir Bohra mourned the death. In a tweet, he wrote, "Heard about #ShravanRathore sir and #amitmistry I’m in shock... every day a piece of tragic news in the news... God bless their souls #OmNamahShivaya And keep everyone safe."

Amit was also part of films--Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and more.

