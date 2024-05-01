Sidharth Malhotra confirms rom-com with wife Kiara Advani is 'very much on the table'; here's what's holding them

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have been married for over a year now. The two shared screen space last in 2021 released Shershaah. Nearly a year ago, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in talks to reunite on a rom-com to be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

In a recent interview, the Yodha actor shared a major update on the same. And it is good news for the star couple's fans!

Sidharth Malhotra shares an update on his upcoming rom-com with Kiara Advani

During his recent conversation with ETimes, Sidharth Malhotra reflected on his upcoming projects. The actor is in no rush and is yet to announce his upcoming film. He mentioned there are a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline. However, the question remains which one will be the first, as they’re getting makers in place.

Sidharth Malhotra on Yodha's debacle at the box-office

In addition to this, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Yodha co-starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film couldn’t do much wonders at the box office. Reflecting on the film’s debacle, the actor stated that he still stands by it and ‘there is nothing to process.’

He expressed his belief, stating that he always chooses a venture he would be proud of. “Do you bring the quality to it? Is there a narrative? Is there a storytelling? Is this something new that you are portraying and putting out? And for me, Yodha has ticked all those boxes,” he said.

Sid stated that as an actor, he saw his role in the film as that of an action hero with ‘cheekiness’ and the appreciation he received for the action. Nevertheless, he mentioned that they worked on the film with people having over 30 years of experience who couldn’t predict the fate of the film, and he is also just one of them.

