Sidharth Malhotra congratulates Shershaah co star Nikitin Dheer as he & wife Kratika announce pregnancy

Actor Nikitin Dheer recently took to social media to announce that he and his wife Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child in 2022. The Shershaah actor announced it with a special photo and post. Now, on Saturday morning, Sidharth Malhotra has penned a special wish for expecting parents on his social media handle. Sidharth, who has worked with Nikitin in Shershaah, sent out his love to his co-star on being on his way to embracing parenthood.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth shared Nikitin's post featuring him and his wife Kratika and sent out good wishes to the expecting parents. Sidharth wrote, "Congratulations Guys!" and added two hearts and an evil eye emoticon. Seeing Sidharth's wish, Nikitin also responded. He reposted Shershaah star Sidharth's note for him and wrote, "Thank you bro." Nikitin and Kratika have been married for a while and now are all set to embrace parenthood. Nikitin was last seen in Shershaah with Sidharth and Kiara.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikitin will be seen next on the big screen in Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will be released in theatres on November 26, 2021. On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen next in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi and it will release in theatres on May 13, 2022. Besides this, Sidharth also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

