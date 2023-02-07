Sidharth Malhotra dancing for his bride Kiara Advani along with Karan Johar and other outfit details revealed

The wait is finally over and the moment that everyone was waiting for is finally here! Kiara Advani has become Mrs Kiara Sidharth Malhotra and now all eyes are hooked to see their wedding pictures. Little glimpses of the wedding venue have been floating on the internet. From Sidharth’s baraat to the decoration of the venue and more, fans have been eagerly waiting to get each and every detail. But the one thing that everyone wants to know and see is Sid and Kiara’s wedding outfits. Before the pictures come out we got our hands on a video of a staff member from Suryagarh Palace revealing outfit details and other details. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding outfit details

As per the details given by a staff member of Suryagrah Palace, Sidharth Malhotra wore a white coloured sherwani, while Kiara Advani wore a Pink coloured lehenga. The man further said that Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor amongst others were present throughout the wedding. Kjo also danced through the entire baraat and in fact, Sid also danced for his bride. The man also said that the actor changed 2 pagdi’s. Check out the video:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to take pheras at Bawdi at Suryagarh The Bawdi is styled like a traditional step-well. In the center is a mandap-like area with four pillars surrounding it, and leading to it are four narrow corridors on each side. The central area is where the pheras will take place, and amphitheater-like stepped seatings surround it for the guests to sit. The open-air space is just perfect for musical evenings and intimate weddings. There is a huge lawn space on either side of the Bawdi, and it can accommodate many guests. Many weddings have taken place at the Bawdi, and Suryagarh Palace has shared a number of pictures of the space on its social media handles. Check out the beautiful pictures below!

