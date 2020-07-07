Sidharth Malhotra is day dreaming about skydiving but THIS is what he’s actually doing & we can totally relate

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will next be seen in Shershaah where Sid will play the role of Captain Vikram Batra.

, just like all of us, is quarantining at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and besides working out, playing with his dog and baking, Sidharth Malhotra is also day-dreaming about vacations and beaches. That’s right! Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share an expectation versus reality photo wherein while the actor is day dreaming about skydiving, but what he is actually doing is lying in his sofa. Alongside the photo, Sidharth wrote, “What I wish to do right now...Swipe left to see what I'm actually doing...#QuarantineDiaries…”

While in the day-dreaming photo, Sidharth Malhotra is sky-diving and in the next photo, he is dressed in casuals, napping with a smile on his face. Now a few days back, Sidharth Malhotra was interacting with his fans on Instagram, and when a fan asked Sidharth to describe Kiara in one word, the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’. Well, it is rumoured that Kiara and Sidharth are dating each other and the two will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and that is why Sid’s answer to describe Kiara in one word was all about their film.

Talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the heroic tale of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War and posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

