Sidharth Malhotra decides to go solo after leaving his agency Matrix, not joining Dharma Cornerstone

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has managed to make a mark in Bollywood in his career spanning 9 years since his debut in Student Of The Year back in 2012. When Sidharth made his debut, he was being managed by Matrix Entertainment. However, recently, the Shershaah star called off this 9-year-long association with the agency and decided to take over the reins of managing his own work. While the reason behind this decision by the Mission Majnu actor remains unknown, there was some speculation of him joining Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

But, now, that too has been put to an end. A source close to the development said, "Though Sidharth is going solo, there is no bad blood between him and mentor Karan Johar." By going solo, Sidharth will be managing his own portfolio, along with a close-knit team. He will not be delegating it to anyone and will oversee the operations himself. Previously, his work assignments for the last 9 years were being managed by Matrix Entertainment and its team.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sidharth announced the release of his film Mission Majnu. The film's poster was released with the new date on which the film will hit the theatres. Starring Sidharth in the lead, the film also will mark Rashmika Mandanna's debut in film. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, it is backed by RSVP movies and will release on June 10, 2022. It will take on Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

