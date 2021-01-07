Sidharth Malhotra 'dives into 2021' with fun pool video from Maldives trip; Kiara Advani is all hearts for it

Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani recently returned from the Maldives after ringing in the New Year 2021. Sidharth shared a fun video from his Maldives trip on social media and left fans in complete awe.

Days after returning from the Maldives vacation, it seems like is still in the chill zone as he has been dropping glimpses from his vacay on his social media handle. Sidharth and Kiara Advani had gone to the Maldives to ring in 2021 and even after they are back, the duo has been reliving their vacay through photos and videos. Speaking of this, recently, Sidharth shared a reel video in which he is seen enjoying himself in the pool at the Maldives.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared a video in which he is seen diving into the pool with his phone. The handsome star gave his fans a glimpse of his fun time in the pool. He went underwater and expressed his excitement in the video. Seeing the video of the actor having fun during his Maldives vacay, fans were left in awe. Even rumoured girlfriend Kiara could not stop herself from hitting the heart button on Instagram for Sidharth.

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, "diving into 2021!!" With it, he shared his excitement with fans. Recently, Kiara and Sidharth were snapped returning from the Maldives together and it surely added fuel to their relationship rumours.

Take a look at Sidharth's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth recently announced his next with and Rakul Preet Singh, titled 'Thankgod.' The actor was elated to reveal his next film that will be helmed by Indra Kumar. The film is touted to be a slice of life comedy flick and is expected to go on floors this month. Besides this, he will be seen in Shershaah with Kiara Advani. The film is a biopic based on the life of Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra.

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

