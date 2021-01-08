Sidharth Malhotra doles out beachy vibes as he flaunts his handsome look and leaves fans gawking; See PHOTO

Sidharth Malhotra took to social media to share a photo from his beach holiday. The Kapoor & Sons star left fans in awe of his cool beach look.

Actor has returned from his Maldives vacation with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. The two were snapped a few days back arriving together at the Mumbai airport. While Sidharth is back in town and has kicked off work, he surely is missing his vacay days in the Maldives as he has been dropping stunning photos from the holiday on social media. Speaking of this, on Friday too, Sidharth shared a handsome photo featuring himself that set social media on fire.

Taking to his social media handle, Sidharth dropped a photo in which one could see him standing next to a palm tree admiring the blue seas. The handsome star had his eyes fixated on the sea as the candid photo was taken. Sidharth is seen sporting a cool beachy look in the same. He is seen clad in a white and green printed shirt. The actor looked handsome in the photo as he soaked in the Maldivian sun on his vacay.

Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Seas the day." Seeing the photo, several fans could not help but gush over the handsome star. Many praised his cool look in the comments.

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Sidharth announced his film, Thankgod with Rakul Preet Singh and . The comedy film will be helmed by Indra Kumar and will reunite him with his Aiyaary co-star. Besides this, Sidharth even had released the first look poster of his spy film, Mission Majnu on social media. In the same, he will be seen playing an undercover covert operative. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna. It is helmed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Also Read|Sidharth Malhotra 'dives into 2021' with fun pool video from Maldives trip; Kiara Advani is all hearts for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Share your comment ×