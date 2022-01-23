Sidharth Malhotra drops a dreamy Sunday photo from vacay and it's all about the sun, sea and wise words.

Sidharth Malhotra is a water baby and there are no two ways about it. The actor has often professed his love for deep sea diving, scuba diving and even snorkeling. On Sunday, Sidharth treated his fans with a glimpse of the sun, sea and himself as he shared a photo to his Instagram. In the picture, the actor was seen taking a dip in the sea and his neon shorts were striking bright.

While fans began guessing whether it was Maldives and his holiday with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, some others thanked the actor for making their Sunday better with the post. Along with the stunning photo, Sidharth also had a wise quote to go with. He captioned it, "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you.” Walt Whitman #sundayquotes."

One die-hard Sidharth phone wrote, "Finally, a glimpse of you." While another remarked, "I'm in love with the photographer." Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's dreamy Sunday post:

On the personal front, Sidharth and Kiara have never publicly spoken about their relationship. However, their recent vacation and being spotted together at the airport before the New Year celebration kind of made the speculation about them being a couple stronger. They came back to Mumbai after ringing in the New Year together and were snapped at the airport.

Sidharth and Kiara's fans cannot wait for the rumoured couple to make it official.

