Sidharth Malhotra drops PIC flaunting his bulked-up arms; Fans call Kiara Advani lucky to witness ‘hot view’ every morning

Sidharth Malhotra is indeed quite a hot sight to look at and there is no denying this fact. The actor never fails to get all his fans speechless with his looks and we have no complaints at all.

This morning, the Yodha star blessed our feeds with a picture that not only got all his female fans drooling but also gave us all major mid-week motivation. Apart from gushing over it, fans called his wife Kiara Advani a lucky girl.

Sidharth Malhotra drops new picture

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra shared a new picture of him flaunting his bulked-up arms. In the snap, he can be seen wearing a blue colored vest over black shorts. With an intense look on his face, he has kept his arms in the lower position with his palms joined and he is flexing his biceps. Indeed, it is a sight to behold.

Sharing this picture, the actor captioned it as, “Hazy, but never lazy”. The moment he dropped this picture, fans went gaga over it and showered love in the comments section. One of the fans called his wife Kiara Advani lucky. The fan wrote, “Haye Kiara Advani kitni lucky h subha subha itna hot view dekhne milta.”

