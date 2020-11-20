Sidharth Malhotra is ecstatic after watching New Zealand cops dancing to Kala Chashma at Diwali party

Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif did the song Kala Chashma for the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho. He has recently shared a tweet in connection with the same.

When we talk about the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho, the song ‘Kala Chashma’ definitely strikes our minds. The peppy number featuring and was a huge hit back then and continues to be a chartbuster even now. Over the years, many have tried recreating the dance steps of the song and social media is abuzz with videos of the same. Recently, a similar video on the song from New Zealand stole the limelight on the internet.

In the video that has now gone viral, a few cops can be seen dancing to the tunes of ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ from Kapoor & Sons followed by Kala Chashma. This is from an event that was held in the country on Diwali. It has now caught Sidharth Malhotra’s attention and he is super elated after having watched the same. Here’s what the actor writes, “Fascinated by them once again! Love to see such amazing performances from the New Zealand Bollywood fans. Much love to you guys. Big hug (sic).”

Check out his tweet below:

Fascinated by them once again!

Love to see such amazing performances from the New Zealand Bollywood fans. Much love to you guys. Big hug https://t.co/uVrzhv3a7l — Sidharth Malhotra (SidMalhotra) November 19, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra last featured in Marjaavaan co-starring Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. He will next be seen in Shershaah that has been co-produced by . Apart from that, Vishnuvardhan has directed the biopic that is based on the real-life story of army captain Vikram Batra. The movie also features Kiara Advani, Jaaved Jaffrey, and others in pivotal roles. Its release date has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Sidharth Malhotra Twitter

