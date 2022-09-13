Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a fun cycle ride as he heads to the sets of Yodha in Manali; WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha' is slated to release on 11 November 2022.
Sidharth Malhotra has now become one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student of The Year in 2012 alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Thereafter he made a mark with films like Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee, and more. Now, after the massive success of his 2021 released film, Shershah, Sidharth will be seen next in Dharma Productions' Yodha which is a huge actioner. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.
Recently, Sidharth jetted off to Kullu Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for the film along with Raashii. Now, a video of the Baar Baar Dekho actor from Manali is doing rounds on the internet. In it, Sidharth is seen enjoying a fun bicycle ride as he heads to the shoot location of Yodha. The Marjaavaan actor is seen donning a black jacket and black t-shirt, while he paired them with grey cargo pants. He also wore a cycling helmet for protection. Another video of Sidharth and Raashii playing with kids is also going viral.
Check out Sidharth Malhotra's VIDEO:
Yodha is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022 and is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. It will be the production label's first-ever action film franchise and Sidharth will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in it.
Meanwhile, apart from Yodha, Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The fantasy comedy film is directed by Indra Kumar with production by T-Series and Maruti International. It is scheduled to release on 25 October 2022. Next, he also Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna and Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force.
ALSO READ: Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra shares video of him landing in Kullu; To shoot for Karan Johar's actioner