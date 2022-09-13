Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a fun cycle ride as he heads to the sets of Yodha in Manali; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra has now become one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial Student of The Year in 2012 alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Thereafter he made a mark with films like Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee, and more. Now, after the massive success of his 2021 released film, Shershah, Sidharth will be seen next in Dharma Productions' Yodha which is a huge actioner. It also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.

Recently, Sidharth jetted off to Kullu Manali, Himachal Pradesh to shoot for the film along with Raashii. Now, a video of the Baar Baar Dekho actor from Manali is doing rounds on the internet. In it, Sidharth is seen enjoying a fun bicycle ride as he heads to the shoot location of Yodha. The Marjaavaan actor is seen donning a black jacket and black t-shirt, while he paired them with grey cargo pants. He also wore a cycling helmet for protection. Another video of Sidharth and Raashii playing with kids is also going viral.